Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 7,050,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,004. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

