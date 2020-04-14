Brian L. Michaud Sells 250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.87. 2,367,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

