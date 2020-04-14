Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Down 100%

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY)’s stock price traded down 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 330,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 480% from the average session volume of 56,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$520,166.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.