Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.68, 14,846 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 695,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities lowered Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

