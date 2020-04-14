Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BPFH opened at $7.30 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,284,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 184,055 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.