Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post $80.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $82.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $326.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $336.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $349.57 million, with estimates ranging from $334.65 million to $365.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

BPFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,640. The company has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

