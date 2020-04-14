BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 2.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,374. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

