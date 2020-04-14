BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

