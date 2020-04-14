Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.11.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,947,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,551. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

