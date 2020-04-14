Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. 1,404,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,684,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.70. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.34 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

