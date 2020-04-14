Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Boeing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.11.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,947,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.70. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

