Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. 33,559,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,889,883. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

