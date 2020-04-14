Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$52.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.47.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.25. 306,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$51.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.08.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total value of C$1,106,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,696,039.90. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,080.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

