Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 2,849,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,813. The company has a market cap of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

