BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded down $19.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $452.39. The company had a trading volume of 686,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,855. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.18.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

