BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr comprises about 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. 171,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

