Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Black Hills stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 10.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

