BitWhite 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,044.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $12,516.44 and $12,044.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035656 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.