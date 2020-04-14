Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $9.76 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $9.76 or 0.00142750 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinone, BitMarket and Crex24. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $170.96 million and $38.98 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00515527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00077582 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Bitlish, Bitsane, Negocie Coins, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Crex24, Sistemkoin, QuadrigaCX, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Exrates, Coinone, Exmo, Bitinka, Korbit, Ovis, SouthXchange, BitMarket, Kucoin, BitFlip, Graviex, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, Bittrex, HitBTC, TDAX, Binance, C2CX, Koineks, Coinnest, Indodax, Bleutrade, Huobi, DSX, YoBit, Braziliex and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

