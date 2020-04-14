Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $96.32 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $96.32 million and $6.23 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, BigONE, Exrates and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004097 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001139 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinnest, YoBit, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, BigONE, Indodax, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, Gate.io, Exrates, HitBTC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

