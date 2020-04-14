Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $222.77 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.09 billion and approximately $3.65 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $222.77 or 0.03236768 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Upbit, Huobi and cfinex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00755467 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,380,238 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, ACX, Bitinka, Kraken, Allcoin, GOPAX, ChaoEX, BitBay, Bittylicious, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bisq, Binance, Independent Reserve, Coinhub, Coinsquare, Koineks, Exrates, Huobi, QBTC, Trade By Trade, UEX, Coindeal, Zebpay, Buda, Bitstamp, Bit2C, HitBTC, Bitsane, Crex24, C2CX, Cryptopia, BTCC, Kucoin, Coinnest, Coinone, Fatbtc, Indodax, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, FCoin, YoBit, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, Bitfinex, Zaif, Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, Bitbank, OKCoin International, Coinsuper, Korbit, Cryptomate, Negocie Coins, Coinfloor, RightBTC, Altcoin Trader, xBTCe, Koinim, Coinroom, Exmo, Tidex, DragonEX, Kuna, BitForex, CoinBene, ABCC, Gate.io, Braziliex, IDCM, MBAex, Graviex, Bittrex, B2BX, bitFlyer, WazirX, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, COSS, CryptoBridge, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, HBUS, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi, BigONE, Gatecoin, Ovis, Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Bitso, cfinex, Liquid, Bithumb, EXX, Liqui, BitMarket, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Coinbe, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, CPDAX, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Iquant, Bibox, Koinex, Mercado Bitcoin, DSX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, WEX, BTC Trade UA, Coinrail and BTC Markets. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

