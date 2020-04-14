Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $183.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $19.20 million and $183.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for $42.67 or 0.00619999 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000387 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.