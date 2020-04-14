BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

BEAT stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 304,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,014. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after purchasing an additional 277,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.