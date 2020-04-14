BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $8,199,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $708,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,992. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,367,319.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

