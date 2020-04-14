Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $33,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.94. 2,043,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,545. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $289.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

