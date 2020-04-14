BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 743,125 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
