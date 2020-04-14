BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 743,125 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.97.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

