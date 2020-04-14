BigUp (BIGUP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.00

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005647 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001875 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.