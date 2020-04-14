Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Beyondspring from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BYSI opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Beyondspring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Beyondspring by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyondspring by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Beyondspring by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Beyondspring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyondspring by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyondspring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.