Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stake Trimmed by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,683 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat makes up about 7.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Optas LLC owned about 0.37% of Beyond Meat worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 244,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.