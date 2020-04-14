Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Shares of Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 1042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.54.

Better Capital PCC Company Profile (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

