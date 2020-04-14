Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $708.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

