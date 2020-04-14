Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 48010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

