BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Increased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 2.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $142,032,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 386,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,489,000 after purchasing an additional 356,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

BCE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.