BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 1.8% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 167,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,628. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.