Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$41.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.08.

TSE ABX traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.01. 7,282,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,764. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.17.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

