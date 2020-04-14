Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$41.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Eight Capital upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.08.
TSE ABX traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.01. 7,282,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,764. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.17.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
