Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share by the real estate development company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 488.78 ($6.43) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 560.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 677.83.

BDEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective (down from GBX 880 ($11.58)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 807 ($10.62) to GBX 553 ($7.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 674.33 ($8.87).

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

