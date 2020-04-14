Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd alerts:

BGH traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 133,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,565. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.