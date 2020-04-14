Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.12. 315,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.