Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPRN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

