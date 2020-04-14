Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,388. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

