Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 88,686,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

