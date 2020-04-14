Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.