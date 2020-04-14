Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Raised by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ball were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 88.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

