BAE Systems plc (BA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BA opened at GBX 528.40 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 576.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target (up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691 ($9.09).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.