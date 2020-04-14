BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.70

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.704 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

BAESY opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BAE SYS PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

