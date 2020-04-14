Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

Azarga Metals Corp (CVE:AZR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 97138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75.

About Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

