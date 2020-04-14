Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 9.2%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $65.56, 49,059 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,182,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 566,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 360,340.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 574.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 173,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

