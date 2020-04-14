Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.30-0.30 EPS.
Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.31.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.