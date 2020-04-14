Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.30-0.30 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

