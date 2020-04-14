Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) is Penbrook Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ACLS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 489,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,736. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.