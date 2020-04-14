Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.69, approximately 216,503 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,508,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

